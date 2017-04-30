Nation, Current Affairs

DRI raids ex-colonel's house in UP, recovers 117 kg meat, animal skin and organs

ANI
Published Apr 30, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
About 50,000 cartridges, including 40 rifles and pistols and about 1 crore rupees of cash were also recovered.
(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Meerut: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted raids at Colonel (retd.) Devendra Singh's residence in which 1 crore cash, animal skin, animal organs and around 40 rifles and pistols were recovered.

The team of the DRI conducted the 16-hour-long raid on the basis of confidential information following which about 50,000 cartridges, including 40 rifles and pistols, about 1 crore rupees of cash and wild animal skulls, horns, leopard skins, have been recovered.

Not only this, a stash of 117 kilos of meat was also recovered in a huge container.

"The raid was done in the morning and foreign arms, rifles and pistols were recovered. Licenses of arms were not found. At the same time the team interrogated the retired Colonel and asked about his national level shooter son Prashant Bishnoi, who is absconding but he did not tell the police," said Manoj Kumar (Senior Intelligence Officer).

No arrest has been made in this case yet as the police team is looking for Prashant Bishnoi. Meanwhile, forces have been deployed outside his house.

Tags: animal skin, animal organs, directorate of revenue intelligence, raids
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

