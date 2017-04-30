Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Former CWC chief engineer Vidyasagar Rao passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2017, 4:59 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 5:15 am IST
State government loses its irrigation expert.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wipes a tear as he pays his respects to R. Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wipes a tear as he pays his respects to R. Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Former chief engineer, Central Water Commission, and TS government adviser on irrigation matters R. Vidyasagar Rao passed away at a corporate hospital on Saturday due to multiple organ failure.

An expert with immense knowledge of irrigation affairs, Vidyasagar Rao served the Central government in various capacities for 37 years and later worked with the United Nations as a consultant. He was appointed adviser to the TS government by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in 2014.

He had been actively assisting the TS irrigation department and the engineering wing in dealing with the issues concerning inter-state disputes on sharing of Krishna waters before the Supreme Court, the Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and the Krishna River Management Board.

He was diagnosed with cancer and was admitted in a corporate hospital 10 days ago where he breathed his last. Vidyasagar Rao had written several articles and a book Neellu Nijalu, on irrigation, especially injustices done to TS. He had actively participated in the statehood agitations under the banner of the TRS.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly K. Jana Reddy, BJP floor leader G. Kishan Reddy and Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation S.K. Joshi condoled the death of Vidyasagar Rao. The last rites will be performed on Sunday.

Tags: t. harish rao, bandaru dattatreya, s.k. joshi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal at 10th Moscow sand art championship

Sudarsan Pattnaik said he chose this message to highlight the importance of ecological balance in the face of global warming. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hyderabad: Need US visa? This temple might grant your wish

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Sexpert reveals the kinky games every couple should play to have a better sex life

Start with Spin the Bottle for foreplay among other games to have a better sex life. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pak university to fine girls sharing bed with friends, sisters in hostels

The IIUI has seven female hostel blocks which provide accommodation for about 2,500 students. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

HTC teases its "squeezable" U11, announces launch date

The HTC U11 is tipped to have sensors on the sides of the device that will aid single-handed control over the smartphone.
 

People reveal the best sex position to get off and it is really surprising

Almost 35 percent people said that doggy style was the sexiest and they had had the most amazing experience with it. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Implement fertiliser sop now, says TD

The MLA said it would be better for the CM to adopt a resolution to this effect in the Assembly that will meet on Sunday.

Telangana: Not farmer fury, plot to malign state, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

New road at Biodiversity Park to ease traffic burden

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation has released funds for a new road of 500-metre distance, with a 45metre width, from the back of the Biodiversity Park to the Raidurgam Police station.

GHMC office at Khairatabad chooses bamboo for new conference hall

A representation of how the conference hall will look like from the inside on its completion.

Bottled bus stop, to beat the heat

The bus shelter built by S. Jattaiah and T. Bhoomaiah using plastic drinking water bottles at Swaroopnagar colony, Uppal.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham