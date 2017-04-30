Nation, Current Affairs

Stalin accuses BJP govt of 'bias' towards Panneerselvam-led faction

ANI
Published Apr 30, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 3:04 pm IST
In the video, Stalin blamed the BJP govt for not investing even one percent on trying to solve the real problem of the people of TN.
Stalin urged PM to ensure Tamil Nadu has a legitimate and stable government which functions with the full powers of every state govt as enshrined in the Constitution. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: DMK working president M K Stalin on Sunday accused the Central Government of harboring 'bias' towards the other faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

"It is now crystal clear that it is the hand of the BJP, which is in control of the Centre, which is directing this blindly one-sided application of 'Selective Raids' and 'Selective Arrests' against one faction of the AIADMK, by turning a blind eye and allowing strong incriminating evidence against the other faction of the AIADMK to gather dust," Stalin said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

In the two minute video, Stalin blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not investing even one percent on trying to solve the real problem facing the people of Tamil Nadu.

"In a desperate bid to rapidly gain foothold in Tamil Nadu, why has the BJP govt. responded to low tactics like raiding sitting state ministers, intimidating IAS officers to the extent that they have totally paralyzed the State Government?" he asked

Stalin urged Prime Minster Narendra Modi to ensure Tamil Nadu has a legitimate and stable government which functions with the full powers of every state government as enshrined in the Constitution.

"Prime Minister Modi should put an immediate end to the selective usage of agencies like the IT Dept, ED and the CBI, which are being used for the political benefit of the BJP," Stalin appealed.

The Tamil Nadu Government remains paralyzed ever since former chief minister Jayalalithaa was first admitted in the hospital September 22, 2016. 

Tags: ‪bjp, narendra modi, m k stalin, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

