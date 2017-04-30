Nation, Current Affairs

Just shouting 'Gau Mata ki Jai' is not enough: Yogi to people on cow protection

ANI
Published Apr 30, 2017, 6:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 6:11 pm IST
'Gauseva' or the 'service of cows' has been a part of the 44-year old priest's regimen for several years.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the people of the state to step forward for ' Gau Raksha' (protection of cows), citing it is not possible by mere sloganeering.

"Raising 'Gau Mata ki Jai' slogans is not enough. We should also take initiative for the protection of cows," said Adityanath, addressing public after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coordination meeting in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath starts his day with his ritualistic practice of feeding cows and calves in the cowshed of his parliamentary constituency. For over two decades, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has devotedly observing the practice of feeding the cows.

'Gauseva' or the 'service of cows' has been a part of the 44-year old priest's regimen for several years during which he has developed a bond of affection with many of them.

Earlier, talking to the media, he said, "Cows are also required in religious rituals of the Hindus. Cowsheds will be promoted in all the districts. The Central Government is also promoting cowsheds in UP and other states. We will take assistance of the central government in setting up cowsheds and dairies."

On March 22, Adityanath also directed police officials to prepare an action plan for the closure of illegal slaughter houses across the state. He also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows and said zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard.

