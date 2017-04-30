Nation, Current Affairs

India keeps tab on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s poor health

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2017, 3:37 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 3:38 am IST
Sources claim they have “credible information” that Dawood is facing major health issues over the last few weeks and is in Pakistan now.
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
 Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

New Delhi: Intelligence and security agencies are closely tacking all developments related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s health condition with reports suggesting that he suffered a massive heart attack a few days ago.

Sources claimed they had “credible information” that Dawood is facing major health issues over the last few weeks and is undergoing treatment at an Army hospital in Karachi under tight security. India’s most wanted gangster, sources added, is enjoying full support from government agencies in Pakistan as he was being attended to by Army doctors.

“We have information that he has health complications, and is receiving treatment in Pakistan. The agencies are monitoring developments as the issues remains important for India’s internal security. His health could well be the reason that Dawood has restricted his movement over the past few months and is mostly based in Karachi now,” a senior intelligence official said.

Dawood, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been declared a designated global terrorist by the UN.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, underworld don

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town stars stepped out in theit stylish best and were clicked by camerapersons at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, others keep it stylish
Popular British Reggae band UB40, who performed at various places in India over the past few days, completed their tour with the Mumbai concert on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

British Reggae band UB40 wrap India tour with final concert in Mumbai
Bollywood stars have no qualms flaunting their style and swagger, be it the airport or the gym. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Ajay, Kat, Sunny Leone, others get the fans drooling
On Thursday morning, veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to advanced bladder carcinoma. The entire industry along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ramesh Sippy attended the actor's funeral. They were seen passing their condolences to the actor's family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vinod Khanna funeral: Bachchans, Rishi Kapoor and others came to pay homage
Vinod Khanna, who impressed audiences with his versatile acting over more than four decades, and also ventured into politics, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. Here we take a look at some of the most notable events of his career.

Vinod Khanna: Timeline of most important events in the actor-MP's life
Priyanka Chopra had a busy Wednesday as she attended a press event for her film 'Baywatch', visited Facebook office and threw a bash for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra's party turns out to be a star-studded affair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal at 10th Moscow sand art championship

Sudarsan Pattnaik said he chose this message to highlight the importance of ecological balance in the face of global warming. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hyderabad: Need US visa? This temple might grant your wish

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Sexpert reveals the kinky games every couple should play to have a better sex life

Start with Spin the Bottle for foreplay among other games to have a better sex life. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pak university to fine girls sharing bed with friends, sisters in hostels

The IIUI has seven female hostel blocks which provide accommodation for about 2,500 students. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

HTC teases its "squeezable" U11, announces launch date

The HTC U11 is tipped to have sensors on the sides of the device that will aid single-handed control over the smartphone.
 

People reveal the best sex position to get off and it is really surprising

Almost 35 percent people said that doggy style was the sexiest and they had had the most amazing experience with it. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Muslim men resort to triple talaq to satisfy their lust by changing wives: Maurya

UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

Do not politcise triple talaq: Narendra Modi to Muslim community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Indians find it easier to divorce wives abroad

It’s common for men living in foreign countries to get divorces by invalid service of summons.

Be ready for war: Indian Air Force chief to commanders

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa after flying in AWACS, at Air Force Station in Agra on Saturday (Photo: PTI)

Future wars likely to be short and intense

BSF personnel handing over a 15-year-old Pakistani national Razak to Pakistani Rangers from Border Out Post Sowar Wali in Abohar sector on Saturday. Razak had inadvertently entered into India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham