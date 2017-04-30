India keeps tab on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s poor health

New Delhi: Intelligence and security agencies are closely tacking all developments related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s health condition with reports suggesting that he suffered a massive heart attack a few days ago.

Sources claimed they had “credible information” that Dawood is facing major health issues over the last few weeks and is undergoing treatment at an Army hospital in Karachi under tight security. India’s most wanted gangster, sources added, is enjoying full support from government agencies in Pakistan as he was being attended to by Army doctors.

“We have information that he has health complications, and is receiving treatment in Pakistan. The agencies are monitoring developments as the issues remains important for India’s internal security. His health could well be the reason that Dawood has restricted his movement over the past few months and is mostly based in Karachi now,” a senior intelligence official said.

Dawood, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been declared a designated global terrorist by the UN.