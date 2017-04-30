Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Woman techie commits suicide due to dowry harassment

PTI
Published Apr 30, 2017, 9:32 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 9:33 pm IST
A software engineer was found hanging in her room of her house on Saturday night by her husband.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman software engineer committed suicide at her house here allegedly due to harassment by her husband for more dowry, the police said on Sunday.

Vineela, working with an IT firm was found hanging in her room of her house at Chandanagar on Saturday night by her husband Vikram, a private firm employee, said Inspector N Tirupati Rao of the Chandanagar police station.

The victim was found hanging by her husband after he along with a watchman broke open the door of the room, which was locked from inside, said Inspector Rao.

"Vineela locked the door from inside and hanged herself from the ceiling. At around 9.30 pm, when she did not open the door, her husband along with the watchman broke it open only to find her hanging. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," Rao said.

Vineela had married Vikram in November 2010 and had two children.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was found that her husband and mother-in-law were allegedly harassing her for additional dowry, the police said adding no suicide note was found.

"There were some family disputes too between the couple.

Vineela was earning around Rs 90,000 per month while her husband, who was earning Rs 30,000 per month reportedly used to regularly ask her to show bank account particulars and also the expenditures she made," the police officer said.

A case under section 304B (dowry death) of IPC was registered against Vikram and he has been taken into custody, the police official told PTI, adding further probe is on.

Tags: software engineer, suicide, dowry harassment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor.

Snapped: Ranveer, Deepika, Shraddha, Arjun and other stars exude class!
B-Town stars stepped out in theit stylish best and were clicked by camerapersons at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, others keep it stylish
Popular British Reggae band UB40, who performed at various places in India over the past few days, completed their tour with the Mumbai concert on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

British Reggae band UB40 wrap India tour with final concert in Mumbai
Bollywood stars have no qualms flaunting their style and swagger, be it the airport or the gym. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Ajay, Kat, Sunny Leone, others get the fans drooling
On Thursday morning, veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to advanced bladder carcinoma. The entire industry along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ramesh Sippy attended the actor's funeral. They were seen passing their condolences to the actor's family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vinod Khanna funeral: Bachchans, Rishi Kapoor and others came to pay homage
Vinod Khanna, who impressed audiences with his versatile acting over more than four decades, and also ventured into politics, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. Here we take a look at some of the most notable events of his career.

Vinod Khanna: Timeline of most important events in the actor-MP's life
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Govt’s social media ban fails as people take to VPNs to use internet

Representational image (Photo: File)

J&K: 1 killed, 5 injured in grenade attack at Srinagar's Khanyar Police Station

The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Housewives render services as skilled worker, observes Delhi HC

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

After TN bypoll fiasco, EC to ask govt to disqualify candidates who bribe voters

Election Commission of India (Photo: File)

Will not contest for 3rd term in RS to maintain party norm: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham