Hyderabad: Woman techie commits suicide due to dowry harassment

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman software engineer committed suicide at her house here allegedly due to harassment by her husband for more dowry, the police said on Sunday.

Vineela, working with an IT firm was found hanging in her room of her house at Chandanagar on Saturday night by her husband Vikram, a private firm employee, said Inspector N Tirupati Rao of the Chandanagar police station.

The victim was found hanging by her husband after he along with a watchman broke open the door of the room, which was locked from inside, said Inspector Rao.

"Vineela locked the door from inside and hanged herself from the ceiling. At around 9.30 pm, when she did not open the door, her husband along with the watchman broke it open only to find her hanging. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," Rao said.

Vineela had married Vikram in November 2010 and had two children.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was found that her husband and mother-in-law were allegedly harassing her for additional dowry, the police said adding no suicide note was found.

"There were some family disputes too between the couple.

Vineela was earning around Rs 90,000 per month while her husband, who was earning Rs 30,000 per month reportedly used to regularly ask her to show bank account particulars and also the expenditures she made," the police officer said.

A case under section 304B (dowry death) of IPC was registered against Vikram and he has been taken into custody, the police official told PTI, adding further probe is on.