Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC office at Khairatabad chooses bamboo for new conference hall

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 30, 2017, 4:18 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 4:19 am IST
The bamboo conference hall will be a semi-permanent structure built on a 2,500 square feet space on the terrace of the central zone office.
A representation of how the conference hall will look like from the inside on its completion.
 A representation of how the conference hall will look like from the inside on its completion.

Hyderabad: A visit to government offices, especially those of GHMC, is generally an unpleasant experience, with their walls stained by paan spittle, the broken roofs and the congested and messy rooms.

But a visit to what would be the new conference room at the Central Zone GHMC office at Khairatabad—to be made of bamboo and supported with solar energy—promises to be an altogether different experience.

Hari Chandana Dasari, central zone municipal commissioner said, “Most of our corporation buildings do not suit the eco–friendly concepts. With regard to the central zone office, which is located in the heavy traffic zone of Khairatabad, the building is cramped. We are left with no space for an official meeting. Whenever we wanted to hold a meet, we used to book a hotel conference hall. That’s when I decided to have a sustainable and eco–friendly room, instead of having a concrete structure.”

She explained, “The bamboo conference hall will be a semi-permanent structure built on a 2,500 square feet space on the terrace of the central zone office at Khairatabad. The room is being constructed using bamboo, and only bamboo. The other eco–friendly features will be solar panels and landscaping in the open space. The total cost of the eco-friendly structure is around Rs 10 lakh, some 50 per cent less than what a concrete structure could cost. This is likely to be completed by mid- May.”

Meanwhile, the municipal commissioner has directed zonal officials to install solar panels and LED lighting to save energy across all the GHMC offices.
The idea is to install rooftop grid-connected power generation plants on its properties.

In the first phase, 44 buildings out of the total 942 properties of the city’s civic body will get the panels. The GHMC has estimated that a monthly amount of Rs 52.5 lakh will be saved with the installation of solar panels on its properties

Tags: ghmc, bamboo, conference hall
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal at 10th Moscow sand art championship

Sudarsan Pattnaik said he chose this message to highlight the importance of ecological balance in the face of global warming. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hyderabad: Need US visa? This temple might grant your wish

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Sexpert reveals the kinky games every couple should play to have a better sex life

Start with Spin the Bottle for foreplay among other games to have a better sex life. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pak university to fine girls sharing bed with friends, sisters in hostels

The IIUI has seven female hostel blocks which provide accommodation for about 2,500 students. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

HTC teases its "squeezable" U11, announces launch date

The HTC U11 is tipped to have sensors on the sides of the device that will aid single-handed control over the smartphone.
 

People reveal the best sex position to get off and it is really surprising

Almost 35 percent people said that doggy style was the sexiest and they had had the most amazing experience with it. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bottled bus stop, to beat the heat

The bus shelter built by S. Jattaiah and T. Bhoomaiah using plastic drinking water bottles at Swaroopnagar colony, Uppal.

India keeps tab on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s poor health

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Muslim men resort to triple talaq to satisfy their lust by changing wives: Maurya

UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

Do not politcise triple talaq: Narendra Modi to Muslim community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Indians find it easier to divorce wives abroad

It’s common for men living in foreign countries to get divorces by invalid service of summons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham