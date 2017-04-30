EC bribe case: Dhinakaran paid huge amounts of cash to hawala operator

New Delhi: In a fresh blow to ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who is under the scanner in an alleged bribery case, the Delhi Crime Branch has recovered his five bank accounts from Chennai through which transactions of huge amount have been carried out.

As per sources, most of the amounts were paid to a hawala operator. Dinakaran's chartered accountant will be called by the crime branch for questioning in the matter.

The crime branch officials have also recovered mobile phone of Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Chennai and also found the details of communication between Sukesh and Dinakaran.

Dinakaran was brought back to Delhi on Saturday by the Delhi Crime Branch for further questioning in the bribery case.

The Delhi Police had also questioned several men suspected to have been linked to the money trail in the case. On the other hand, the Crime Branch police personnel grilled some others who allegedly had knowledge of the money transaction.

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi Court sent alleged middleman Chandrashekhar to judicial custody till May 12 and Hawala operator Naresh Jain in connection with a bribery case to police remand till April 30.

Dinakaran had reportedly, through Chandrashekhar, had sought the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK by allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official.

The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes from Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar was picked up from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

Dinakaran was cross-examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and Janardhanan, sources stated.

During his third day of interrogation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Saturday, Dinakaran finally accepted that he met Chandrashekhar, the man alleged to be the middleman in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dinakaran, sources say, initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

However, Dinakaran maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.