Nation, Current Affairs

Do not politcise triple talaq: Narendra Modi to Muslim community

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 30, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 3:26 am IST
The PM expressed confidence that “enlightened” members of the Muslim community would lead efforts to end the practice.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Muslims on Saturday not to view the issue of triple talaq from a political perspective, in his latest push for a ban on the contentious practice, on grounds of gender equality and justice.

While the sensitive issue is quickly getting politicised, the PM expressed confidence that “enlightened” members of the Muslim community would lead efforts to end the practice.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions for a ban on triple talaq. The next hearing is slated for May 11. Speaking at a function to mark the Basava Jayanthi celebrations in honour of Kannada philosopher Basaveswara, Mr Modi referred to the 12th Century reformer’s movement against regressive practices, to speak about triple talaq.

His comments come against the backdrop of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) opposing a blanket ban on the practice, accusing the Modi government of trying to kill the country’s plurality.

“I appeal to you not to view the triple talaq issue from a political perspective. Come out and find a solution. That solution will have its own majesty and generations will remember you,” Mr Modi said.

The push for a ban also looks to win support from Muslim women and chip away at an important bloc of voters that has viewed Mr Modi with suspicion. Mr Modi said he hoped that “powerful people” would emerge from society and help “eradicate outdated practices and evolve modern systems”.

He called upon Indian Muslims to lead not just those from the community in the country, but to show the “path of modernity” to Muslims worldwide.

Tags: triple talaq, narendra modi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold medal at 10th Moscow sand art championship

Sudarsan Pattnaik said he chose this message to highlight the importance of ecological balance in the face of global warming. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hyderabad: Need US visa? This temple might grant your wish

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Sexpert reveals the kinky games every couple should play to have a better sex life

Start with Spin the Bottle for foreplay among other games to have a better sex life. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pak university to fine girls sharing bed with friends, sisters in hostels

The IIUI has seven female hostel blocks which provide accommodation for about 2,500 students. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

HTC teases its "squeezable" U11, announces launch date

The HTC U11 is tipped to have sensors on the sides of the device that will aid single-handed control over the smartphone.
 

People reveal the best sex position to get off and it is really surprising

Almost 35 percent people said that doggy style was the sexiest and they had had the most amazing experience with it. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Indians find it easier to divorce wives abroad

It’s common for men living in foreign countries to get divorces by invalid service of summons.

Be ready for war: Indian Air Force chief to commanders

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa after flying in AWACS, at Air Force Station in Agra on Saturday (Photo: PTI)

Future wars likely to be short and intense

BSF personnel handing over a 15-year-old Pakistani national Razak to Pakistani Rangers from Border Out Post Sowar Wali in Abohar sector on Saturday. Razak had inadvertently entered into India. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab: Major fire breaks out at a factory in Ludhiana

Representational image (Photo: File)

Congress had proof against BJP, never misused it: Nabi Azad over Dhingra report

Former Union minister Gulam Nabi Azad. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham