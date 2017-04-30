Nation, Current Affairs

Decision to shift Eman to UAE a mistake, warns doctor Lakdawala

PTI
Published Apr 30, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Egyptian Eman Ahmed, 36, who was the heaviest woman in the world at 500-plus kg until a few months ago. (Photo: Save Eman blog)
Mumbai: Muffazal Lakdawala, the bariatric surgeon who treated the Egyptian national Eman Ahmed for obesity, on Saturday described her family's decision to shift her to a hospital in the UAE as a mistake.

Eman, believed to be the heaviest woman in the world when she arrived for treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai in February, is going to be shifted to a hospital at Abu Dhabi. Her sister Shaimaa Selim had alleged that she was not getting proper treatment at Saifee Hospital.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Lakdawala used the Sanskrit phrase "Vinashkale Viprit Buddhi" (wrong thinking at a time of difficulty) to describe the family's decision to shift her.

"I think it is "Vinashkale....", Lakdawala said, adding that Shaimaa was making allegations at somebody else's instance.

"At my first press conference I had made it clear that I had not promised Eman's family that I would make her (able to) walk. As a doctor, I brought down her weight and now nobody can challenge it...Everyone knows that her weight has come down drastically.

"Now her sister has also repented. She told us she wants wellness of Eman. I had told Eman's family that I'm taking her to India on bed but I will send her back in chair, and I have done it," Lakdawala said.

"We are not discharging her. We are accepting her family's decision of transfer from Mumbai to UAE...Her medical reports have already been shared with UAE doctors. We do not know when they are taking her there," he said.

Meanwhile, city BJP leader Shaina NC visited Eman at the Saifee Hospital today. Shaina later said the doctors took care of her with the "Atithi Devo Bhav" (treat guest like the god) attitude, and the family's allegations were baseless.

Shaina also made a video recording of her discussion with Eman, her sister and Lakdawala.

Shaimaa was misleading Eman and "tutoring her" to cry when someone came visiting, the BJP leader alleged.

Shaimaa was not available for comments.

On Saturday, the hospital authorities had filed a complaint against Shaimaa with police for obstructing Eman's treatment. However, the police didn't register any case.

Shaimaa had alleged last week that Saifee Hospital doctors made "false claims" about her sister's weight loss.

According to Saifee Hospital, Eman, who weighed around 500 kg when she was brought to Mumbai by a cargo plane from Egypt, now weighs 176 kg.

Tags: eman, muffazal lakdawala, saifee hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

