75 per cent doctors in India faced violence at work: Indian Medical Association

Published Apr 30, 2017, 3:45 am IST
Doctors across India were assaulted by patients’ kin recently.
For more than a decade now, violence against medical professionals has been happening, but it is only in the past few years that the issue has reached alarming proportions.
New Delhi: More than 75 per cent doctors in India have faced some form of violence at work, revealed a recent ongoing study by the Indian Medical Association.

It comes in the wake of several incidents of doctors being assaulted by irate relatives of patients reported from across India, including the national capital. Research reveals that attacks on medical professionals generally peak during visiting hours or during and after emergency medical interventions, or after the patient has undergone surgery.

“For more than a decade now, violence against medical professionals has been happening, but it is only in the past few years that the issue has reached alarming proportions, manifesting in the form of severe abuse or physical assaults on doctors, nurses, and hospital staff. It is not a one off incident; cases have been reported from almost all parts of the country India, year-after-year,” said Prof A.K. Agarwal, Dean, IIHMR.

He was speaking at a symposium on ‘violence against Medical professionals in India’, organised by Academy of Hospital Administration (AHA) and Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Last month, many resident doctors across major government hospitals in Delhi went on a one-day mass casual leave in support of their counterparts in Maharashtra, demanding better security in government hospitals. To send their point across, many doctors at AIIMS also wore bike helmets to work.

“Today, lack of trust between doctors and patients is a matter of grave concern. Lack of soft skills and humane approach on the part of medical professionals often adds to the problem. In many of the cases, it culminates in violence,” said Dr Agarwal.

