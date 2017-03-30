Youth coming to encounter site are committing suicide: J&K police chief

A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP Vaid on Thursday alleged that Pakistan is responsible for instigating the youth of the Kashmir Valley to pelt stones during encounter.

"There is misuse of social media by the people who are inimical to the peace of valley and our country. As the encounter starts they start using social media, instigate young boys to reach the place of encounter and pelt stones so that a terrorists can flee the spot. Some of these accounts have been traced across (Pakistan)," Vaid said.

He said that the armed forces keep changing their strategies to tackle the unrest in the valley, adding that their experience of previous years helps them to handle situation.

"Even security forces at the encounter site take cover of a vehicle or a house. Youths coming to the encounter site are committing suicide. Bullet does not see who is coming or who it will hit," he said.

Vaid said in spite of great provocation from the other side, the armed forces have been able to minimise collateral damage and civilian casualties. "The boys are being brainwashed they are being radicalized and it is a challenge for us.”

He appealed the youth of the valley to stay at home at the time of encounter. "My appeal to young boys is they should remain in their home and not come to the encounter sites. Youth must understand that they are being used by anti-social elements for their political gain, who just want to create chaos in the valley," he said.

Recently, three stone pelters were killed and 17 injured in retaliatory firing by security forces in Budgam district. The security forces had launched a search operation following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made a fervent appeal to locals of the valley not to obstruct security forces operation while they are combating terrorists.

Sources have held Pakistan responsible for the Budgam violence.