Nation, Current Affairs

Youth coming to encounter site are committing suicide: J&K police chief

ANI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
SP Vaid said young boys are misled to pelt stones and be at encounter site; Pak using social media to instigate youth.
A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)
 A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP Vaid on Thursday alleged that Pakistan is responsible for instigating the youth of the Kashmir Valley to pelt stones during encounter.

"There is misuse of social media by the people who are inimical to the peace of valley and our country. As the encounter starts they start using social media, instigate young boys to reach the place of encounter and pelt stones so that a terrorists can flee the spot. Some of these accounts have been traced across (Pakistan)," Vaid said.

He said that the armed forces keep changing their strategies to tackle the unrest in the valley, adding that their experience of previous years helps them to handle situation.

"Even security forces at the encounter site take cover of a vehicle or a house. Youths coming to the encounter site are committing suicide. Bullet does not see who is coming or who it will hit," he said.

Vaid said in spite of great provocation from the other side, the armed forces have been able to minimise collateral damage and civilian casualties. "The boys are being brainwashed they are being radicalized and it is a challenge for us.”

He appealed the youth of the valley to stay at home at the time of encounter. "My appeal to young boys is they should remain in their home and not come to the encounter sites. Youth must understand that they are being used by anti-social elements for their political gain, who just want to create chaos in the valley," he said.

Recently, three stone pelters were killed and 17 injured in retaliatory firing by security forces in Budgam district. The security forces had launched a search operation following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made a fervent appeal to locals of the valley not to obstruct security forces operation while they are combating terrorists.

Sources have held Pakistan responsible for the Budgam violence.

Tags: budgam encounter, kashmir clashes, security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Representational image (Photo:File)

J&K: 3 civilians killed, 60 security personnel injured in Budgam clash

The clash erupted amid an encounter between the security forces and militants. One militant was gunned down by the forces.
28 Mar 2017 7:34 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video of bride dancing for 17 minutes at her sangeet has gone insanely viral

The video which was posted in January has gone viral only recently with over six million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Brad Hodge apologises for his ‘IPL over Test cricket’ remark against Virat Kohli

"I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments," Brad Hodge posted to Twitter. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 5 features of the smartphone

Galaxy S8 will hit shelves on April 21
 

Can machines help us make a new kind of art?

(Photo: Pixabay/Representational image)
 

How Twitter reacted to the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launch

Fans and others all over the world took to the internet after reacting with delight, disgust and pun.
 

9-year-old moves NGT on issue of adverse impact of climate change

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Bhira records blistering 46.5 degrees Celsius, IMD raises doubts

Representational Image

UP cops on 'anti-Romeo drive' harass brother-sister, demand bribe

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned the 'anti-Romeo squads' of not troubling the innocent people. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Yogi Adityanath shifts to official residence, invites MLAs for fruit meal

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

9-year-old moves NGT on issue of adverse impact of climate change

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

President okays law that allows paid maternity leave of 26 weeks

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham