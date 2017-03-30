Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh: Eight coaches of Mahakaushal Express derail near Mahoba

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 6:56 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 7:03 am IST
Lucknow: Eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed in the wee hours today near Mahoba station in Uttar Pradesh.

According to initial reports, around nine passengers of the Delhi-bound train were injured in the incident which took place at 2:07 AM, the Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway said.

The official said an accident relief train has also been rushed to the site and the injured have been given first-aid. Around eight coaches from the rear side of the train derailed between Mahoba and Kulpahar stations, the CPRO said.

Senior officials, including the general manager of North Central Railway M C Chauhan, have rushed to site and rescue operations are on. The cause of derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Railway officials have operationalised helplines at Jhansi, Gwalior, Banda and Nizamuddin stations to disseminate information to relatives of the passengers.

