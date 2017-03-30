Nation, Current Affairs

SC sends triple talaq case to 5-member bench, hearing to begin on May 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 30, 2017, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
AIMPLB had earlier opposed the pleas against triple talaq in SC, saying the matter was 'outside the realm of judiciary'.
A five member bench will be constituted by the top court to hear the triple talaq matter during the summer vacation. (Photo: PTI)
 A five member bench will be constituted by the top court to hear the triple talaq matter during the summer vacation. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the triple talaq case to a Constitution bench, which will hear the matter on May 11.

A five member bench will be constituted by the top court to hear the matter during the summer vacation, reports said.

The apex court rejected Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s plea that the matter be heard before the court goes on summer vacation.

Three Constitution benches will be active during the summer vacation, and one of them will hear the triple talaq issue, Chief Justice JS Khehar said on Thursday.

When Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal objected to benches working during the summer vacation, Khehar said, "There are three important issues we are taking up during the vacation. These are matters pending and if you don't want us to take them up, then don't say there is huge pendency of cases in the Supreme Court." 

The Supreme Court will be hearing a clutch of petitions demanding a ban on the triple talaq practice, which involves the husband repeating the word 'talaq' three times to divorce his wife.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had earlier this week told the Supreme Court that pleas challenging the practices of triple  talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy among  Muslims were not maintainable as the issues fell outside the realm of the secular judiciary.

The Board said the validity of Mohammedan Law, founded essentially on the Holy Quran and sources based on it, cannot be tested on the particular provisions of the Constitution. It said there was a need for "judicial restraint" before going into constitutional interpretation of these unless such an exercise becomes unavoidable.

It said the issues, raised through a batch of petitions, fell within the legislative domain, and since divorce was an issue of private nature, it cannot be enforced by bringing it under the ambit of fundamental rights.

The AIMPLB claimed the petitions were "misconceived" and the challenge was based on incorrect understanding of the Muslim Personal law, contending the Constitution grants freedom to every religious section to manage its own affairs in matters of religion.

Tags: supreme court, triple talaq, js khehar, aimplb
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational Image

‘Muslim personal law outside realm of judiciary’: AIMPLB on triple talaq

AIMPLB claimed the petitions were ‘misconceived’ and the challenge was based on incorrect understanding of the Muslim Personal law
28 Mar 2017 10:45 AM
Shagufta has also sent a copy of the letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

I voted for you, please ban triple talaq, pregnant Muslim woman tells Modi

Shagufta refused to abort her foetus, and was then given triple talaq by her husband.
29 Mar 2017 5:18 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in the world

Jeff Bezos
 

New procedure blasts erectile dysfunction by simply using sound waves

The procedure has helped many abandon pills (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp's encryption is completely unacceptable, says British official

(Representational image)
 

ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja retains top spot, KL Rahul makes huge jump

India opener Lokesh Rahul jumped 11 places to a career-high rank of 11th in the latest ICC chart for Test batsmen. (Photo: BCCI)
 

From Sri Lanka with love: Lakshan Sandakan praises India’s chinaman Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets on his sensational debut against Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 

Topping ICC Test rankings more important than any award: Ravindra Jadeja's sister

Ravindra Jadeja topping the rankings for Test bowlers brought more happiness to his family than the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards he won against Australia on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

40 per cent of engineering graduates get placements: Education minister

HRD minster Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: PTI)

Terror emanating from Pak affecting India's vision for secure neighbourhood: Govt

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn forces adjournment in RS after Rajasthan minister doubts rape victim

Rajasthan Home Minister and BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria. (Photo: Facebook)

Youth coming to encounter sites are committing suicide: J&K police chief

A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra: Bhira records blistering 46.5 degrees Celsius, IMD raises doubts

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham