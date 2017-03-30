Nation, Current Affairs

For drought relief, TN farmers protest at Jantar Mantar with mouths taped

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
The farmers continue their silent protest for the 17th day to draw the Centre's attention towards the apathy towards their cause.
Tamil farmers shout slogans during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
  Tamil farmers shout slogans during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu stayed put at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the seventeenth day in a row to demand drought relief package from the central government.

The farmers have taped their mouths shut as they continue their silent protest to draw the Centre's attention towards the apathy being meted out to their cause.

Notably, the National Human Rights Commission had in January issued a notice to Tamil Nadu government over reported death of 106 farmers during a period of one month in the state, and sought a detailed report from it in the matter.

The farmers belonging to Cauvery belt are protesting here demanding a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre, farm loan waiver and setting up of Cauvery Management Board.

Lending support the protesting farmers, chief of Naam Tamilar Katchi, a regional political party in Tamil Nadu, Seeman said it is only the farmers who do not have the right to fix a suitable price for their produce in the market.

"Manufacturers of all goods fix a price for their product, but farmers are not able to do so. The governments should immediately act for redressing their grievances," Seeman said.

The founder of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, another regional political party, Thol Thirumavalavan is also expected make his presence in Jantar Mantar to offer his support to the farmers.

Meanwhile, students of Government College of Fine Arts in Chennai, who are on industrial visit to the national capital, too offered their support to the farmers and drew paintings depicting their hardship.

The NHRC had observed that there was a need for sincere implementation of the laws and policies made for the farming sector especially, the small farmers.

Reportedly, it has not rained and the level of the ground water has also shrunk at many places in the state. The water bodies are also drying. The poor farmers, who depend upon their crops, are the most vulnerable section of the society and they always become victims of various vagaries, the Commission had said.

Tags: tamil nadu drought, tamil nadu farmers, jantar mantar, nhrc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

