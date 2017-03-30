Yogi Adityanath shifts to official residence, invites MLAs for fruit meal

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath moved into 5-Kalidas Marg, his official residence here on Wednesday, on the first day of the nine-day long 'Navaratra' festival.

After taking oath as the Chief Minister on March 19, he had been staying at VVIP Guest House close by and was operating from there.

Adityanath wanted to enter the official residence on an auspicious day and chose the first day of Navaratra to move in.

The Chief Minister invited the newly-elected MLAs for 'Falaahaar' (fruit meal) at his official residence and honoured them with a shawl and memento, an official spokesman said.

Both the deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were present besides several ministers.