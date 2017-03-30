Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath shifts to official residence, invites MLAs for fruit meal

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 11:14 am IST
Adityanath wanted to enter the official residence on an auspicious day and chose the first day of Navaratra to move in.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath moved into 5-Kalidas Marg, his official residence here on Wednesday, on the first day of the nine-day long 'Navaratra' festival.

After taking oath as the Chief Minister on March 19, he had been staying at VVIP Guest House close by and was operating from there.

Adityanath wanted to enter the official residence on an auspicious day and chose the first day of Navaratra to move in.

The Chief Minister invited the newly-elected MLAs for 'Falaahaar' (fruit meal) at his official residence and honoured them with a shawl and memento, an official spokesman said.

Both the deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were present besides several ministers.

Tags: yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh mlas, navaratra
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brad Hodge apologises for his ‘IPL over Test cricket’ remark against Virat Kohli

"I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments," Brad Hodge posted to Twitter. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 5 features of the smartphone

Galaxy S8 will hit shelves on April 21
 

Can machines help us make a new kind of art?

(Photo: Pixabay/Representational image)
 

How Twitter reacted to the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launch

Fans and others all over the world took to the internet after reacting with delight, disgust and pun.
 

9-year-old moves NGT on issue of adverse impact of climate change

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Is Sunil Grover joining AIB post spat with Kapil? Read to know more

Sunil's very ugly spat with Kapil Sharma had gone viral.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

9-year-old moves NGT on issue of adverse impact of climate change

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

President okays law that allows paid maternity leave of 26 weeks

Representational image

Amit Shah told me I'll be chief minister day before oath: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath entering his official residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Talent contest for engineering students

Aerospace and defence, aero engines, hi-tech and industrial, medical devices, oil and gas, power and transportation would be the other key sectors. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)

Kerala: School for the deaf celebrates 75 years

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shakes hands with a child before inaugurating the Platinum jubilee of Government VHSS for the Deaf at Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham