What happened in Kasganj is unfortunate and a blot: Governor Ram Naik

Lucknow: UP Governor Ram Naik, on Monday, termed the violence in Kasganj as a ‘blot’ on the government even as tension continues to prevail in the riot-hit town.

“What happened in Kasganj is unfortunate and a blot. The government should hold a probe and take steps so that such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

The state government removed SP Kasganj Sunil Singh for his failure to control the situation and replaced him with Piyush Srivastava.

This is the second time this month that the Yogi government has faced flak from leaders on the laws and order issue. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, while attending a programme, advised the Yogi government to improve the law and order situation. He even advised the government to revoke arms licences given to many people.