Job issues: Engineering youth opt for constable posts in Telangana

Adilabad: A large number of highly qualified youth have joined the police department as constables as there is very little recruitment for jobs in other departments in Telangana.

Out of the 243 Armed Reserve constables who completed training at Adilabad, 24 were post-graduates, five were M. Techs, six were MCAs, seven were MBAs, 47 were B.Techs, 18 were B.Phm and 100 had completed some other degree.

As many as 10,000 constables have completed their nine months of training and will be joining the Telangana police department. The 243 AR constables had their passing out parade on Monday.

Government service is popular even among the more highly qualified because it is secure, even if means starting at the bottom of the rung as constable.

This also brings to the fore the question of unemployment since many engineering graduates are ending up in the police department because there are fewer jobs available in the engineering profession.

All this may be good for policing in the state. Some 50 per cent of Armed Reserve constables are highly qualified.

Karimnagar Range DIG P. Pramod Kumar sees this as a welcome trend. “We have imparted training to police constables in cyber crime by providing them individual tablets,” he said.

Well educated policemen will also have a better understanding of the law and the various legislations they have to work with.