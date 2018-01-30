Gauri Lankesh murder case: Indrajit to move High Court seeking CBI probe

Bengaluru: Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit plans to approach the High Court demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate his sister's murder, going against his family who would prefer the probe to continue under the SIT.

Speaking after paying his respects to the feisty editor of Lankesh Patrike at her grave in Chamarajpet on her 56th birth anniversary on Monday, he said it has been five months since the investigation by the SIT began and it had made no headway. It seems "one-sided," he said, adding he "has lost his faith in the SIT" and planned to contact his lawyers to approach the high court.

However, his sole surviving sister Kavitha Lankesh, announced that the family would like to continue with the SIT probe and are confident about its progress. She also said her brother had not spoken to SIT officers and could not judge what progress had been made. "Asking for a CBI probe is his own decision. We, the family want the SIT to continue with the investigation," she said, pointing out that "the CBI already has more than 13 unsolved cases in Karnataka," and that " the SIT has made so much progress with the probe, any move to hand it over to the CBI will mean restarting the investigation," only prolonging it further.