Fascist BJP gaining from our differences: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Bengaluru: Dalit activist and newly elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani here on Monday asked the people and activists to join political parties and come on a single platform to defeat the BJP in the Karnataka assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Mevani said that he will be in Bengaluru in April and campaign against the BJP for three weeks. “The state has 20 percent Dalit population. Not even 20 Dalit votes should go to the BJP, which sees Dalits as politically untouchable too,” he said.

“The fascist BJP is gaining from our ideological differences with other parties. We ought to be ready to compromise our ideology to safeguard our constitutional values. It can happen only if the BJP is ousted from power,” he said, adding that the BJP wants to distract people’s attention from real issues like jobs, minimum support price for crops, poverty and health by raising issues like cow, love jihad and Bharat Mata ki Jai.