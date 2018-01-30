search on deccanchronicle.com
Bus fare hike protests cripple Chennai traffic

Published Jan 30, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Mr Stalin warned that the agitations would be intensified if the State government did not reduce the fares.
The snarls on Mount Road, Saidapet due to opposition parties’ protest against bus fare hike, on Monday. (Photo: DC)
Chennai: The opposition parties led by the DMK brought the traffic to a standstill on the first working day of the week when they took to streets demanding that the State government immediately withdraw the enhanced bus fares for the benefit of the commuters.

The smooth flow of traffic was affected in the arterial Anna Salai and several other parts of the city as the political parties took out rallies and staged road blockade at about 20 places in support of their demand. The traffic jams left office-goers and other road users in the lurch as they were forced to drive through the narrow spaces made available for traffic on crowded roads.

 

With DMK working president M. K. Stalin leading the agitation in Kolathur and MDMK chief Vaiko staging an agitation at Saidapet, the public travelling from these places to Mount road and other parts of the city were worst affected.

Mr Stalin warned that the agitations would be intensified if the State government did not reduce the fares. The DMK working president who was among those arrested, said shortly after his release later in the day, that the opposition parties would step up the agitation till “justice” is ensured for the people.

MDMK chief Vaiko and VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan were detained with DMK workers at Saidapet here when they staged protests demanding the immediate rollback of the hike effected on January 19 when ticket prices of buses operated by transport corporations were raised by about 20 to 54.54 per cent.
The members from the Congress, Left parties, DMDK and VCK too participated.

Mr. Stalin was detained at Kolathur along with scores of party workers and other opposition party members.

Mr. Stalin said the government’s move to marginally reduce the fares was a mere “eye- wash. These protests will not end today... If the government does not withdraw the hike, our protests will intensify”, he told reporters later. He also demanded the State government to convene an all political party meeting to resolve the crisis.

