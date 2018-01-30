search on deccanchronicle.com
AAP-BJP meet over Delhi sealing drive fails, Kejriwal says will move SC

Published Jan 30, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
BJP delegation led by Manoj Tiwari walked out of CM's residence ahead of the meeting alleging that AAP govt wanted to 'divert' the issue.
Kejriwal said he was sad that the BJP did not participate in the meeting and announced that the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court for a 'temporary ban' on the ongoing sealing drive. (Photo:Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)
 Kejriwal said he was sad that the BJP did not participate in the meeting and announced that the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court for a 'temporary ban' on the ongoing sealing drive.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will move the Supreme Court seeking a temporary ban on the sealing drive even as a meeting between Delhi BJP leaders and the chief minister on the issue could not materialise with both sides blaming each other.

A BJP delegation led by Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari walked out of the chief minister's residence ahead of the meeting, alleging that the AAP government wanted to "divert" the issue.

 

Kejriwal said he was sad that the BJP did not participate in the meeting and announced that the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court for a "temporary ban" on the ongoing sealing drive.

"I am sad that this meeting could not take place. We will go to the Supreme Court for a temporary ban on sealing," he said.

Tiwari said the BJP delegation walked out of the meeting since Kejriwal had converted it into a "public rally".

"We sensed their dangerous mood and felt that he was not interested in finding a solution to the problem," he charged.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged misbehaviour by AAP leaders and workers. AAP workers also entered into a scuffle with BJP workers, Gupta charged and added that he has filed a police complaint against AAP MLAs and others over the incident.

Kejriwal said he will visit markets hit by the sealing drive later in the day to meet the affected traders.

The sealing drive is being carried out by municipal corporations since last month against properties violating civic norms.

