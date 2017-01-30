Stalin instigated students for Jallikattu agitation: Sasikala's husband

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu): DMK working chief MK Stalin "instigated" the peaceful agitation of students for Jallikattu, husband of AIADMK chief V K Sasikala, M Natarajan alleged in Pudukottai on Sunday.

"By instigating students, a situation was created to bring bad name for them, did not you (DMK, its working chief Stalin) send in mischief makers (for the protests)? I have proof for that," Natarajan said, adding, "Stalin diverted the students' stir by holding rail roko and hunger strike agitations."

Talking to reporters, Natarajan, who is also the editor of Tamil magazine 'Puthiya Parvai,' said Stalin should "apologise for it."

He said action should be taken against those who were behind the violence including some police personnel who face allegations in this connection vis-a-vis the protests for Jallikattu.

Natarajan said animal rights advocacy group PETA which opposed jallikattu against Tamil sentiments "gained entry" into the country during the previous Congress regime at the Centre when DMK was also part of the Union Cabinet.

Praising the AIADMK government for its "good governance," he said his wife Sasikala and Divakaran (her brother) stood behind the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa through thick and thin.

He said the amendment made to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by Tamil Nadu "is permanent," and Jallikattu could be held without hindrance.