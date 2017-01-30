Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab polls: See through 'false promises' of AAP, Badals, says Amarinder

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Amarinder said AAP 'with its threatening mix of extreme ideologies' was an example of poor governance and corruption.
Punjab Congress chief and CM candidate Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab Congress chief and CM candidate Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Patiala: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Sunday appealed to electorates to join him in the battle against the dangers posed by the Badals and Arvind Kejriwal to the state.

He pledged not to allow the Badals to "get away with goondagardi" and urged the Election Commission to "remove thousands of volunteers brought by AAP from other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, to manage its Punjab poll campaign".

At a public meeting in his hometown of Patiala, Singh said the Akalis and the AAP leadership posed a threat to the state and asked people to see through their "false" promises.

The Congress chief ministerial candidate, with his wife Preneet Kaur by his side, denounced the Badal government, saying development works ground to a halt in Patiala and Amritsar, which he represented as a Member of Parliament, under the Badal rule out of "sheer vengeance".

He said he had set up the Patiala Development Authority with a corpus of Rs 300 crore at the time of leaving the state government and the Amritsar Development Authority, which had funds to the tune of Rs 2,700 crore during his tenure.

The Badal government, however, diverted the fund to their "personal" coffers, the PPCC chief alleged.

Singh, while referring to "the list of Kejriwal's broken promises" in Delhi, said AAP "with its threatening mix of extreme ideologies" was an example of poor governance and corruption.

As many as 19 AAP MLAs in Delhi were behind bars on charges of graft and rape, he said and added that with "its bunch of outsiders and total lack of experience in good governance", the party could not put Punjab back on the track of progress.

He said that in the Akalis' 10-year rule, industries fled the state and mafias ruled the roost, "which is evident from the Nabha jailbreak".

He reiterated his promise of punishing all those found involved in the recent incidents of sacrilege in the state.

"I will not spare anyone even if it is Badal," he said. Under the SAD-BJP rule, the government exchequer did not have sufficient money to pay salaries and properties were "sold and mortgaged" to make essential payments, he said, adding that nowhere had he seen any government being run like this.

"The youth of the state suffered due to unemployment and the drug menace," Singh said as he vowed to "wipe out" drugs from the state within four weeks if his party came to power.

"The halqa in-charges are looting people at the behest of the Badals," he alleged.

Tags: amarinder singh, punjab polls, aap, badals
Location: India, Punjab, Patiala

Related Stories

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rahul names Amarinder Cong's CM face for Punjab, vows war on drugs

Accusing Badals of neglecting the plight of farmers, Rahul said the ruling dispensation does not care even to provide water to the farmers.
27 Jan 2017 2:45 PM
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Vote for AAP equal to vote for SAD: Amarinder Singh

He reiterated his promise to waive off farm loans to bring agricultural growth back on track and strongly urged the people to vote for Cong.
26 Jan 2017 5:59 PM

World Gallery

Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's official! Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been going steady for quite a while now. (Photo: Joseph Radhik)
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: England to complain about umpiring to Match Referee

England lost the second T20 International by 5 runs and Joe Root got a real howler as umpire Shamshuddin adjudged him lbw in the final over when there was a thick inside edge. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Winter is a cruel season for people with Cervical Spondylitis

The condition worsens with decreased physical activities due to short days, less drinking of water and cold weather,making neck muscles stiff. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride

Pranab Mukherjee Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, greets people as he arrives in traditional buggy during Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On EC orders, Goa police tell collector to lodge FIR against Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

195 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

Stalin instigated students for Jallikattu agitation: Sasikala's husband

DMK Working President M.K. Stalin. (Photo: File)

Alliance with SP due to Akhilesh's leadership, not Mulayam's: Congress

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Most of uninsured vehicles are autos

Half the drivers do not have driving licences.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham