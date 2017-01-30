Nation, Current Affairs

On EC orders, Goa police tell collector to lodge FIR against Kejriwal

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2017, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 9:04 am IST
The EC earlier in the day passed an order directing the Goa police to register a criminal case against Kejriwal for his remarks on bribes.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
Panaji: Acting on the Election Commission's orders, the Goa Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday directed the North Goa district collector to lodge an FIR against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks made at a poll rally in the state.

"The CEO has directed the North Goa Collector to file an FIR against Kejriwal before January 31. We have got directions from the EC,"?a senior official said here.

The commission had earlier censured Kejriwal for his speech at a rally at Mapusa in North Goa.

Kejriwal had said at the rally that people should accept the money offered by BJP and Congress but vote for AAP.

The poll body today also termed as "scurrilous" the AAP leader's claim, in response to the censure, that the commission was encouraging bribery by restraining him from making such statements in future.

The commission said FIR/complaint be lodged against the AAP leader under provisions of the Representation of the People Act dealing with bribing of voters and relevant sections of IPC.

"Being Chief Minister of Delhi and a star campaigner of AAP in Goa, he is expected to conduct in an exemplary manner in election campaigns in a law abiding manner so as to be a role model for others to emulate but he has on several occasions violated provisions of MCC by breaking his assurance to EC...

"The Commission directs that necessary legal action be initiated by filing an FIR/complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for the statements...compliance report in this regard should be sent to the Commission latest by 3.00 PM on January 31," the poll panel said earlier on Sunday.

