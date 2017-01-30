Nation, Current Affairs

Mulayam Singh will campaign for SP-Congress alliance, assures Akhilesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 30, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 3:05 pm IST
Mulayam on Sunday ruled out campaigning for the alliance and blamed the SP for conceding ground to the Congress.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with father and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who forged an alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for the upcoming elections in the state, said on Monday that his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav would campaign for the party. 

Speaking to NDTV, Akhilesh also said that he was confident that SP would win the elections alone, but an alliance with the Congress would "firm up the verdict".

Voicing displeasure over the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said he would not campaign for it in the state assembly polls.

"I am completely against the alliance. I will not campaign for it," Mulayam said on a day his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint press conference in Lucknow and held a road show displaying great bonhomie.


Mulayam, who had rejected the possibility of an alliance for the assembly polls before being deposed as party president by Akhilesh, said, "Congress ruled the country for a long time and made it laggard. We always fought against Congress."

"Samajwadi Party is capable of contesting elections alone. In the past, it fought alone and formed government with a majority. No occasion arose for effecting an alliance," he said.

But Akhilesh said on Monday, “I am sure Mulayam Singh Yadav will campaign for us”.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, mulayam singh, sp-congress alliance
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

