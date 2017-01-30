J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti indirectly takes on allies in BJP over Article 370

Srinagar: Going against what is on the wish list of her allies in the BJP, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Monday said that Article 370 of the Constitution represents pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir and hence cannot be abrogated. “Disturbing it would go against the interests of not only the State but entire country”, she said.

She while speaking in the State Legislative Council she said that some elements were hell bent upon disturbing peace in the State and appealed members that they should cutting across party lines play their role in countering the activities of such elements. She said within and outside the State such elements not only jeopardise the positive work done by various shades of political opinion but also put people of the State to immense trouble.

She termed Article 370 a protection to the pluralistic ethos of the State and without mentioning anyone by name said those asking for its scrapping do not know that it is linked to the political character of the people of the State. “It is Article 370 which has persuaded the people of the State to reject the monolith concept of living and adopt a pluralistic way in tune with the traditions and ethos of the place,” she asserted. Some BJP leaders and lawmakers have recently publicly reiterated that the party is committed to abrogating Article 370 which guarantees a special status to the Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union and bring the State at par with rest of the country.

The Chief Minister said that by asking for its abbrogation, these elements “are actually bruising the soul of this ethos resulting in counter elements which ultimately goes against the interests of the State and the country”. She said Article 370 would be preserved in its form and efforts to dilute it would not be allowed.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of satisfaction for her that the Agenda of Alliance which provides the basis for the PDP-BJP coalition has become a referral point not only in the State but at the national level. She said that even the opposition is seeking implementation of the agenda as it is for the first time such a document of substance for governance has been prepared. End it