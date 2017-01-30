Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi court directs Kejriwal to face trial in defamation case filed by Jaitley

Jaitley, in his civil defamation suit in the high court, has sought Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Trouble is brewing for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as a city court on Monday ruled that the AAP leader will have to face trial in a criminal defamation case, which was filed against him by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last year.

According to a NDTV report, the judge said that Kejriwal had used "dilatory tactics to delay trial" in the case and will have to attend court proceedings on March 25 when charges will be framed against him and other AAP leaders.

Jaitley had on December 21, 2015, filed the criminal defamation case against the AAP leaders for accusing him of corruption and had sought their prosecution for offences that entail a punishment of up to two years in jail.

Jaitley, in his civil defamation suit in the high court, has sought Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and the five AAP leaders for issuing allegedly false and defamatory statements against him and his family in connection with alleged irregularities in DDCA when he was its president.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in DDCA, Jaitley was the president of the organisation for about 13 years till 2013.

