Jayalalithaa successor TTV Dhinakaran takes oath as MLA from RK Nagar

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 3:17 pm IST
The bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Jayalalithaa who was the sitting MLA from the constituency, took place on Dec 21.
Dhinakaran trounced his nearest AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes. (Photo: ANI)
Chennai: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who secured an emphatic win in the RK Nagar bypoll, was on Friday sworn-in as member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He succeeds former chief minister J Jayalalithaa as legislator of the city segment.

 

The newly-elected MLA was sworn-in as a member of the 15th Assembly by Speaker P Dhanapal in his office.

Dhinakaran's supporters, including some disqualified MLAs and key aides like Thangatamilselvan and P Vetrivel, were present on the occasion. Dhanapal later shook hands with Dhinakaran.

The bypoll, which took place on December 21, was necessitated due to the death of Jayalalithaa who was the sitting MLA.

Dhinakaran trounced his nearest AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes.

Sidelined by the ruling camp a few months ago, Dhinakaran contested as an independent candidate from the constituency. 

