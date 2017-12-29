Kannada actor Subramanya sedated, raped me, says woman

In the FIR, she stated that both their families had agreed upon their marriage and Subramanya convinced them to delay it as his movie Hombanna was about to released. (Photo: DC)

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman has accused Kannada movie actor Subramanya for allegedly raping her after she fell unconscious on being offered a soft drink by the actor. The accused is currently absconding.

Bhagya (name changed), a resident of Rajajinagar, knew Subramanya from past two years. Subramanya is a native of Thirthahalli and a resident of Hosakerehalli.

In the FIR, she stated that both their families had agreed upon their marriage and Subramanya convinced them to delay it as his movie Hombanna was about to released.

However, after the movie was released he told her that he would marry her after their house warming. Since the relationship between both the families was cordial they did not object.

Later he threatened her that he would throw acid on her if she tried to marry anyone else.

On November 1, he told her that there was a party at his sister’s house and asked her to accompany him. As she knew his family well, she agreed. However, instead of taking her to his sister’s house he took her to his room instead. He offered her a cool drink and she fell unconscious after she consumed it. When she woke up, she realized she had been raped. Subramanya then convinced her that they would get married soon, but later he began ignoring her.

When she confronted him, he told her that he will marry a girl who can invest Rs 20 lakh for his movie and he cannot marry her, as her family was poor. He then asked her to compromise with the people from film industry and when she refused, Subramanya and his family members started talking ill about her family and casting aspersions on her character. When she questioned him, he threatened to kill her. Bhagya registered a case with Basavanagudi women police station on Tuesday and the police are on lookout for the accused.