search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamala Mills pub flouted fire safety norms, staff fled without helping: cops

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 7:10 pm IST
A civic official says the BMC had taken action against the pub more than three times for 'violations'.
At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. (Photo: PTI)
 At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The '1 Above' pub, where a massive blaze killed 14 people, did not follow fire safety norms and violated regulations on encroachment with obstructions blocking its emergency exit, police and civic officials said on Friday.

In its daily crime report, the police also said the pub's manager and other staff fled from the spot instead of helping the customers injured in the blaze.

 

"No fire safety norms were followed by the pub and the management did not make any arrangement for the safe exit of its customers during the blaze," police said.

They said there were hindrances created on the emergency exit way.

"Negligence on the part of the pub led to the death of 14 customers and injuries to several others."

"The manager and other staff of the pub ran away from the spot without helping those injured in the blaze," police said.

Meanwhile, a civic official said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had taken action against the pub more than three times for "violations".

According to the official, the pub had obtained the fire safety and building permissions from the civic body in October 2016.

"However, as '1 Above' flouted the rules and regulations by way of encroachment and other violations, the BMC had taken legal action against its management on May 27 for using the open space for commercial activities," he said.

Notices had been served on the pub on August 4, September 22 and October 27 this year by the BMC, asking it to stop encroaching on the open space, he said.

"On August 2, we razed a portion of the pub for encroaching upon the open space. Thereafter, on October 22, we seized the open space, where it illegally served the customers. Despite that, the owners of the pub had indulged in violations," he added.

The fire started at the rooftop of the pub which was hosting a birthday party and spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, most of them women, shortly after midnight.

The police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Tags: 1 above pub, kamala mills fire, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, fire safety norms, kamala mills compound
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

28-yr-old celebrating birthday among 14 killed in Kamala Mills fire


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships: Study

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors tear baby's head from its body as it gets stuck during delivery

The heartbroken parents have filed a case of gross negligence against the hospital (Photo: AFP)
 

Developments in the world of Reality: Augmented (AR) | Virtual (VR) | Mixed (MR)

The technology is not yet mature enough for public or commercial use, but we do expect 2018 to see major developments on this front.
 

Deadly chemicals flood the bloodstream within seconds of cigarette use, experts warn

Smoking is giving rise to an alarming number of deaths, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't want to meet Gauri Lankesh's fate: Humans of Hindutva quits Facebook

HoH started this year on April, after the admin noticed a sudden increase in the number of Facebook pages that offered 'alternative facts,' obviously suited to right-wing explanations. (Photo: Screengrab)

WB Police rescues teenage runaway girl after sex workers give refuge

The girl seemed to be in no mood to return home as she refused to give out her address or phone numbers of her guardians. (Representational Image)

After Kamala Mills fire, BMC sweeps into action, suspends 5 officials

A fire that started at a rooftop pub hosting a birthday party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, most of them women, shortly after midnight in a posh Mumbai locality. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

After handing over Cong baton to son Rahul, Sonia holidays in Goa

The photo of Sonia Gandhi, who held the post of Congress president for 19 years, in Goa has been shared widely. (Photo: Twitter | @Riteishd)

Jayalalithaa successor TTV Dhinakaran takes oath as MLA from RK Nagar

Dhinakaran trounced his nearest AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham