search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jolt to Meghalaya Cong: 8 MLAs including 5 from party quit to join BJP ally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 29, 2017, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 9:37 pm IST
CM Mukul Sangma has downplayed the desertion of MLAs claiming that it wouldn’t affect the Cong in the upcoming assembly polls.
Eight Meghalaya MLAs including five from the ruling Congress party have resigned from the state assembly. (Photo: ANI)
 Eight Meghalaya MLAs including five from the ruling Congress party have resigned from the state assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Shillong/Guwahati: In what may be seen as a major setback for the ruling Congress party in the frontier state of Meghalaya, eight MLAs including five from Congress party on Friday resigned from their membership of the state assembly to join National Peoples Party (NPP).

The eight legislators who resigned their membership in the state assembly included Siawbhalang Dhar (Nartiang), Comingone Ymbon (Raliang), Hopeful Bamon (Sutnga Saipung), Stephanson Mukhim (Amlarem), Prestone Tynsong (Pynursula), Remington Pyngrope (Mawkynriew), Rowell Lyngdoh (Mawkyrwat) and Ngaitlang Dhar (Umroi).

 

Indicating that all these legislators would be joining the NPP led by Lok Sabha MP, Conrad K Sangma in a public rally on January 4 next year, sources said that out of eight MLAs, five are from the ruling Congress, one belongs to UDP while the remaining two are independent legislators.

Pointing out that ruling Congress led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was contemplating major changes in the selection of candidates, sources in the Congress party however admitted that in the run up to the assembly elections next year, it is certainly going to dampen the mood of workers.

However, Sangma has been downplaying the desertion of MLAs claiming that it wouldn’t affect the prospect of the Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.  

Meanwhile, the NPP chief and MP from Tura Lok Sabha constituency Conard K Sangma has exuded confidence to win the forthcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

Referring as to how his party has succeeded in making its presence felt in Manipur elections by winning four seats and bagging the post of deputy chief minister with BJP, Sangma said,“We are confident to form the government by winning maximum number of seats for the party from the Khasi and Jaintia hills region of the state.”

He however was tight-lipped about legislators resigning the membership of Congress part to join NPP.

Tags: congress mlas quit from meghalaya assembly, meghalaya assembly, meghalaya assembly polls, mukul sangma
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships: Study

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors tear baby's head from its body as it gets stuck during delivery

The heartbroken parents have filed a case of gross negligence against the hospital (Photo: AFP)
 

Developments in the world of Reality: Augmented (AR) | Virtual (VR) | Mixed (MR)

The technology is not yet mature enough for public or commercial use, but we do expect 2018 to see major developments on this front.
 

Deadly chemicals flood the bloodstream within seconds of cigarette use, experts warn

Smoking is giving rise to an alarming number of deaths, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamala Mills fire: Selfie obsession, drunken stupor delayed evacuation

Fire officials carry an injured person in a fire at a restaurant in Kamala Mills Compund. (Photo: AP)

14 die as fire engulfs Kamala Mills pub; BMC cracks down on eateries

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. (Photo: AP)

Kamala Mills pub flouted fire safety norms, staff fled without helping: cops

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. (Photo: PTI)

Don't want to meet Gauri Lankesh's fate: Humans of Hindutva quits Facebook

HoH started this year on April, after the admin noticed a sudden increase in the number of Facebook pages that offered 'alternative facts,' obviously suited to right-wing explanations. (Photo: Screengrab)

WB Police rescues teenage runaway girl after sex workers give refuge

The girl seemed to be in no mood to return home as she refused to give out her address or phone numbers of her guardians. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham