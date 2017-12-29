Jolt to Meghalaya Cong: 8 MLAs including 5 from party quit to join BJP ally

Eight Meghalaya MLAs including five from the ruling Congress party have resigned from the state assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Shillong/Guwahati: In what may be seen as a major setback for the ruling Congress party in the frontier state of Meghalaya, eight MLAs including five from Congress party on Friday resigned from their membership of the state assembly to join National Peoples Party (NPP).

The eight legislators who resigned their membership in the state assembly included Siawbhalang Dhar (Nartiang), Comingone Ymbon (Raliang), Hopeful Bamon (Sutnga Saipung), Stephanson Mukhim (Amlarem), Prestone Tynsong (Pynursula), Remington Pyngrope (Mawkynriew), Rowell Lyngdoh (Mawkyrwat) and Ngaitlang Dhar (Umroi).

Indicating that all these legislators would be joining the NPP led by Lok Sabha MP, Conrad K Sangma in a public rally on January 4 next year, sources said that out of eight MLAs, five are from the ruling Congress, one belongs to UDP while the remaining two are independent legislators.

Pointing out that ruling Congress led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was contemplating major changes in the selection of candidates, sources in the Congress party however admitted that in the run up to the assembly elections next year, it is certainly going to dampen the mood of workers.

However, Sangma has been downplaying the desertion of MLAs claiming that it wouldn’t affect the prospect of the Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, the NPP chief and MP from Tura Lok Sabha constituency Conard K Sangma has exuded confidence to win the forthcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

Referring as to how his party has succeeded in making its presence felt in Manipur elections by winning four seats and bagging the post of deputy chief minister with BJP, Sangma said,“We are confident to form the government by winning maximum number of seats for the party from the Khasi and Jaintia hills region of the state.”

He however was tight-lipped about legislators resigning the membership of Congress part to join NPP.