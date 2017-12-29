search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AP is ready to provide temporary buildings for Hyderabad High Court: Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2017, 7:03 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 7:03 am IST
Court would function from temporary building till court is built in Amaravati.
Hyderabad High Court acting Chief Justice to send a team of experts to select buildings.
 Hyderabad High Court acting Chief Justice to send a team of experts to select buildings.

Hyderabad: The long pending demand for the division of the Hyderabad High Court between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh is at last set to materialise. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the AP government would allow the AP High Court to be established in Amaravati on a temporary basis and has selected four buildings for the purpose. 

He said he had information that the AP government had sent the proposal to the acting Chief Justice of the High Court who in turn will send a team of experts and law officers to visit the four buildings and select one. The minister said once the selection is complete, the High Court would be established and function in AP till a permanent building comes up in the capital city. He said it is for the Supreme Court Collegium to allot judges to the High Courts. 

 

Mr Prasad said as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the High Court located in Hyderabad would serve Telangana state. The Centre had already made funds available to AP to establish the AP High Court. Hailing the minister’s statement as well as the AP government’s proposal to provide temporary buildings for the AP High Court, TRS leader in the Lok Sabha A.P. Jitender Reddy said people of both states would cooperate with each other and requested the law minister to expedite the process of bifurcation of the High Court. 

The minister refused to give any assurance that till the bifurcation of the High Court takes place, transfers and promotions of judicial officers must be kept on hold as Mr Reddy demanded. He said the Supreme Court Collegium was authorised to make appointments and promotions and the Centre cannot intervene.

Union minister of state for science and technology Y.S. Chowdary then said that there were other pending issues and promises that need to be fulfilled, including delimitation of Assembly constituencies. Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar replied that he was part of the Centre, and it should be the Telugu Desam’s Lok Sabha leader Thota Narasimham who should get a chance to speak.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan endorsed the view of Mr Ananth Kumar, but Mr Jitender Reddy said there was nothing wrong in Mr Chowdary’s remarks as there was every need to address other pending issues also. Union home minister Rajnath Singh immediately got up and said it would be better if the Chief Ministers of both states sat together and resolved the issues and the Centre was ready to cooperate.  

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, ap reorganisation act, telugu desam, sumitra mahajan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are three super foods that can help you lose belly fat fast

Green tea's polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Airtel coverage goes haywire

Airtel’s Hyderabad office attributed it to a technical glitch. 

Hyderabad: ORR, flyovers to be shut on New Year eve

Restrictions will be imposed on ORR and flyovers from 9 pm on December 31 till 3 am on January 1. (Representational Image)

Telangana: TSeamcet to begin from may 2 likely

It is still being called Eamcet, though medical admissions are now a part of the NEET.

Sanitary napkin vending machines at Osmania University

Osmania University

Hyderabad: Many shamed for open peeing on first day of ‘Seeti and Lathi’

At Tank Bund, men were caught for urinating in the public and were shooed away.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham