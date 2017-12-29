After Kamala Mills fire, BMC sweeps into action, suspends 5 officials

A fire that started at a rooftop pub hosting a birthday party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, most of them women, shortly after midnight in a posh Mumbai locality. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Hours after 14 people were killed in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel on Friday, Mumbai's civic body swept into action and suspended five of its officials in connection with the tragedy.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the recent past had sent a few notices to the joints at the Kamala Mills Compound for violation of norms, a senior BMC official said.

"We have suspended five officials in connection with the fire tragedy," BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said.

The officials suspended were attached to the fire brigade and the G South Ward.

The suspended officials include an assistant divisional fire officer, while the remaining four are from the ward office including engineers and health officials, civic sources said, adding the ward officer of G South has been transferred.

Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said an enquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against errant officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Kamala Mills fire incident site to take stock of the situation.

Talking to the media, Fadnavis said: "Have ordered BMC Commissioner to conduct inquiry. Five people have been suspended. Action is being taken on the owners, who are also responsible for death of these people. Action would be taken against BMC if negligence is found on their part."

The fire, which also injured 21 people, started after 12:30 am in the "1 Above" pub on the terrace, and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below.

Most of the victims, who included 11 women, died of asphyxiation, said Avinash Supe, dean of the KEM Hospital where the injured and dead were brought.

A 28-year old woman, who was celebrating her birthday at the rooftop restaurant, was among the 14 dead.

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulances and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant '1 Above' where the fire initiated in Mumbai's Lower Parel locality.

The case has been filed under section 304 (charges of culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Transmission of the television channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi were affected due to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies)