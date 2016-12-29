Nation, Current Affairs

‘Why would we lie’: AIADMK claims nothing to hide on Jaya’s death

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 29, 2016, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 3:23 pm IST
'Everything is totally transparent. We have nothing to hide, we will file our reply in the court,' the party said.
In a twist on the late AIADMK leader’s death, Madras High Court on Thursday raised questions, wondering why the he chief minister’s body could not be exhumed. (Photo: PTI)
 In a twist on the late AIADMK leader’s death, Madras High Court on Thursday raised questions, wondering why the he chief minister’s body could not be exhumed. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Reacting to Madras High Court’s observations over late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, AIADMK on Thursday reaffirmed that the party had nothing to hide, and wondered why the party would keep up a lie for 75 days.

Speaking to the media, AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswati said, “Everything is totally transparent. We have nothing to hide. We will file our reply in the court.”

“Doctors from across the world were flown in to treat Jayalalithaa. Why would we keep up the lie for 75 days,” the party was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In a twist on the late AIADMK leader’s death, Madras High Court on Thursday raised questions, wondering why the he chief minister’s body could not be exhumed.

Hearing a petition on Jaya’s death, Justice Vaidyalingam said, “Media has raised a lot of doubts and personally I also have doubts on Jayalalithaa's death. When she was admitted in hospital, it was said that she was on proper diet. At least after her death, truth should be revealed.”

Justice Vaidyalingam also sought a detailed report on the same.

Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5 and was buried with full state honours at MGR Memorial, Marina Beach.

On September 22, Jayalalithaa was rushed to Apollo hospital due to dehydration and fever by Sasikala and her husband M. Natarajan. No one knows how she was affected by dehydration. Thereafter, Jayalalithaa was kept in the hospital under suspicious circumstances for 75 days.

Almost all political leaders, including Governors of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, went to the hospital to meet her. None of the dignitaries were allowed to enter into the ward where she was undergoing ‘treatment’. Sasikala, her husband, her sister in law, I. Ilavarasi, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary, P. Rama Mohan Rao and other authorities entered into a conspiracy with Chairman, Apollo Hospital, Dr Prathap C. Reddy.

Jayalalithaa possessed a lot of properties including liquid assets worth many crores.

Tags: jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa death, madras high court

Related Stories

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's body in a casket (Photo: PTI)

‘Why can’t Jaya’s body be exhumed’: Madras HC raises doubts on her death

Justice Vaidyalingam was hearing a petition demanding enquiry into former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's death.
29 Dec 2016 11:41 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Originality, power-packed performances and commendable direction have worked in favour of these films.

Yearender 2016: Must-watch films this year
Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Varun, Saif, Vidya, other stars are quite the style icons
Several celebrities were snapped as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house for a party on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Sushant, other stars party at Manish Malhotra's house
Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his recent success 'Dangal' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir hosts Dangal screening for Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
Numerous celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira, Varun, Rani, Shraddha flaunt impressive style
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday at his Panvel farmhouse where numerous celebrties were seen arriving. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs come out in style for Salman's birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A decade later, Saddam 'lives on' in Baghdad shop

Saddam Hussein. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kolkata restaurant asks woman to leave for complaining about man leering

The post reflects what Das called a passive support for such people from society (Photo: Facebook)
 

Soon, lie-detecting security kiosks at airports!

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Here's the new year's resolution you need for a better sex life

Generating arousal is the way forward for long term relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Priyanka Chopra nails the Mannequin Challenge as a stylish performer

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
 

Arjun Kapoor served notice over ‘illegal’ construction at home

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in 'Mubarakan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RBI approved note ban just 3 hours before Modi's announcement: report

Questions have been raised by the Opposition and some sections of the public about the central bank's independence and communication policy under the leadership of new Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File)

Cong will be reduced from 44 to 4: Javadekar attacks Rahul for mocking Modi

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: ED recovers stash of diamonds, rubies from Paras Mal Lodha's locker

ED is investigating Lodha after it booked him on criminal charges for his alleged involvement in two high-profile black money cases of illegal conversion of old notes post demonetisation. (Photo: File)

J&K: 2 soldiers injured in encounter between security forces, terrorists

Indian army soldiers patrolling the border. (Photo: Representational Image)

Upset over allegations of money laundering, B'luru cashier kills himself

As he believed the bank was planning to take disciplinary action against him, Ravi Raj ended his life. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham