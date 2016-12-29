Nation, Current Affairs

Open war in SP, Akhilesh Yadav releases parallel list of 235 candidates

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2016, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 9:24 pm IST
Unhappy with the list released by father Mulayam, the UP CM earlier held a meeting with his loyalists who have been denied tickets.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday appeared to be headed for a vertical split, with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav releasing his own list of 235 candidates, a day after his father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had released the official list.

Some pro-Akhilesh Yadav MLAs earlier said the unhappy Chief Minister was likely to release a parallel list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Sources in the disgruntled camp said Akhilesh had even prepared a list of 167 candidates to be pitted against SP's official nominees.

Unhappy with the list released by his father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with his loyalists, including MLAs, who have been denied tickets. Afterwards, SP MLA Indal Singh said, "Akhilesh is likely to announce his own list of candidates."

These candidates were likely to contest on a separate symbol, other than SP's 'Cycle' symbol, paving the way for a wide split in the party grappling with dissensions and unprecedented feud at a time when the crucial polls were knocking at the door.

Read: SP feud: Displeased Akhilesh Yadav meets Mulayam over UP poll list

Today's showdown, the worst in the last few months, reached a flashpoint after Mulayam publicly snubbed his son by announcing a list of candidates that created bitterness in the pro-CM camp, prompting the upset chief minister to take up the matter with the SP supremo to convey his strong displeasure over the choice of names.

"The Chief Minister called us. He instructed us to go to our respective constituencies and prepare for the elections," Indal Singh, SP MLAs from Malihabad, said after Akhilesh on Thursday met legislators denied ticket.

On a day of hectic political developments, Akhilesh met the disgruntled MLAs at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence in the morning and drove straight to Mulayam's residence to convey the belligerent mood of those who did not get re-nomination.

Akhilesh was again closetted with his close confidants soon afterwards to decide the next course of action, while Mulayam summoned Shivpal to gauge the mood of rebels.

"We will go to our constituencies, work hard, and again make Akhilesh our CM," said another MLA, Pawan Pandey, whose ticket was cut. Pandey, although expelled from SP, continues to be a minister in the Akhilesh government.

"We will contest the upcoming elections, come what may," said a defiant MLA Atul Pradhan.

"The Chief Minister has done a lot for the development of the state and we will contest and win in his name," he said.

In a new twist to the day-long high drama, Mulayam's cousin and SP General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav said many in the party do not want to see Akhilesh as chief minister again.

"But, the fact remains that people of the state want him back as CM," he claimed.

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party came out in the open a day after Mulayam declared candidates for 325 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Tags: samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, up elections, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav during a function in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

SP feud: Displeased Akhilesh Yadav meets Mulayam over UP poll list

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party was again in the open, a day after Mulayam declared candidates for 325 of the 403 Assembly seats.
29 Dec 2016 4:05 PM
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav with Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Mulayam drops Akhilesh's men from UP poll list, refuses to name CM choice

Surprisingly, the list carries the name of the brother of Mukhtar Ansari, and Atiq Ahmed, accused in over 40 cases.
28 Dec 2016 7:34 PM

Technology Gallery

The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Katrina Kaif learns to fire a riffle as she holidays with family in London!

The actress finally took some time off her busy schedule.
 

Kareena's baby boy Taimur is going to be a Prince, focus on that: Priyanka Chopra

The day Kareena and Saif welcomed their first day, the kid’s name started to trend on Twitter.
 

The soap you use may have been ruining your sex life slowly

It can affect your sex drive and also cause erectile issues (Photo: YouTube)
 

As Modi prepares for New Year eve address, Twitterati decode his gift to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Kohli likely to get engaged to Anushka Sharma on New Year's Day: report

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)
 

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kashmiri separatist leader Masarat Alam released, then arrested again

Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Masrat Alam Bhat. (Photo: File)

JNU students claim their suspension a 'violation of all norms'

JNU campus. (Photo: File)

2G, CWG scams were ‘organised loot’, not note ban: PM slams Manmohan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Rohit Tandon, Paras Lodha sent to 4-day ED custody in money laundering case

The ED had arrested Tandon in Dehi this morning in connection with a money laundering probe. (Photo: File)

Train derailments: 'Act or relinquish responsibility’, Prabhu tells officers

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham