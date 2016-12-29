Sasikala to take over as AIADMK chief on Jan 2; party passes 14 resolutions

Chennai: AIADMK leaders on Thursday indicated that Sasikala Natarajan will assume the office of general secretary soon at the party headquarters in Chennai.

On January 2, 54-year old Natarajan will formally take over as AIADMK general secretary, reports said.

Of the 14 resolutions passed at the general council meeting on Thursday which elected Sasikala to the top post in the party, the first one condoled Jayalalithaa's demise, while another thanked those who prayed for her well-being during her 75 days of hospitalisation.

One resolution urged the Centre to declare the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa as "national farmers day" and confer Bharat Ratna on her, besides installing her statue in the precincts of Parliament.

It recalled several schemes introduced by Amma, including the ones for the welfare and growth of farmers such as the Uzhavar Pathukappu Thittam (Farmers Protection Scheme).

Citing several welfare measures of the Jayalalithaa regime aimed at achieving food and nutritional security such as free rice to PDS card holders and Amma canteens, a resolution resolved to "take necessary steps" to secure the Nobel Peace Prize and Ramon Magsaysay Award for her.

Separate resolutions also hailed Amma for the sacrifices she made for developing and mentoring the AIADMK, besides her services to the people as the chief minister.

Next was the resolution which appointed Sasikala to the top party post.

Party treasurer and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, "In tune with party rules, honourable Chinnamma is appointed AIADMK General Secretary and a resolution to this effect has been adopted unanimously by the general council."

Significantly, the resolution that was adopted says, "This general council adopts this resolution appointing Chinnamma VK Sasikala as the party general secretary till such time she is (formally) elected to that post in tune with party rule 20, clause 2."

Hailing Sasikala's contribution to the growth of the party, the resolution also says it "unanimously gives her all the powers bestowed on the position of general secretary (by the party rules) to administer the party."

Another resolution thanked the people for the party's victory in the three constituencies in the November polls.

Another resolution resolved to observe the birth centenary year of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (2017) as "the year of working for the people by serving them".

All roads leading to the venue of the meeting, Srivaru Venkatachalapathi Marriage Hall, where several meetings of the ruling party have been held in the past, sported a slew of festoons and banners of Jayalalithaa alongside party flags.

Only a few posters also had images of Sasikala. This assumes significance against the backdrop of several posters of Sasikala being either defaced or torn in parts of Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the AIADMK executive committee meeting held in June, which was the last party meet attended by Jayalalithaa, also had 14 resolutions as the number was perceived to be lucky by the late leader.