Nation, Current Affairs

India needs 250 fighter jets, says Air Force chief Arup Raha

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 29, 2016, 1:32 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 1:34 am IST
Arup Raha rued that the tender for the much-needed “force multiplier” mid-air refuellers had to be withdrawn.
Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (Photo: AFP)
 Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Outgoing IAF chief Arup Raha on Wednesday made it clear that just 36 Rafale fighter jets would not suffice as India needs about 200-250 more fighters to maintain its combat edge over adversaries.

The Air Chief Marshal, who is set to retire on December 31, also rued that the tender for the much-needed “force multiplier” mid-air refuellers had to be withdrawn. He said a fresh tender is in the offing and the procurement will be speeded up. Underlining that the teeth of any air force is the combat fleet, the Air Chief Marshall said that the country needs another production line besides the Tejas.

Terming Rafale as an excellent aircraft, he said it comes in the medium weight spectrum. “It is tremendously capable in all its role. It is a multi-role aircraft and can be used very effectively. It can prove its worth in any situation,” the Air Chief Marshall said. “But we have just ordered 36 aircraft and we require more aircraft in this category,” he added.

IAF chief: Can’t pin-point just one service
In the backdrop of corruption allegations against former IAF chief S.P. Tyagi in the VVIP chopper scam, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha on Wednesday said multiple agencies are involved in the procurement process and no one can pin the blame on one particular organisation or service. Tyagi, who was given bail recently, has always maintained that all decisions were taken collectively and it is wrong to solely blame him.

Tags: arup raha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Originality, power-packed performances and commendable direction have worked in favour of these films.

Yearender 2016: Must-watch films this year
Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Varun, Saif, Vidya, other stars are quite the style icons
Several celebrities were snapped as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house for a party on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Sushant, other stars party at Manish Malhotra's house
Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his recent success 'Dangal' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir hosts Dangal screening for Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
Numerous celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira, Varun, Rani, Shraddha flaunt impressive style
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday at his Panvel farmhouse where numerous celebrties were seen arriving. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs come out in style for Salman's birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aamir's Dangal loved by all except Geeta, Babita Phogat's real life coach

Scene from the film
 

Boss takes 800 employees for a free Caribbean cruise to reward them

The boss was pleased with employees for achieving target (Photo: Facebook)
 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: New Budget norm may hit SC Sub Plan

Kiran Kumar Reddy

AP, Telangana to set up panels on movie ticket rates

Hyderabad High Court

TRS, MIM in Wakf deal

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Telangana's land Act pays better than Central Act: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

It’s Modi’s idea, nothing great in Central Act: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham