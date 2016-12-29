New draft proposal could pave way for India's NSG membership

Washington: A new draft proposal circulated among Nuclear Suppliers Group member states early this month could pave the way for India to become a member of the elite club, but this is unlikely to happen before the end of the Obama presidency next month. The American push for India to become a full-fledged member of the NSG would now have to be pursued by the incoming Trump administration as the outgoing Obama Administration is unlikely to fulfill its promise made to the Modi Government before its term expires January 20, informed sources said.