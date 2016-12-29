Nation, Current Affairs

Come New Year, Modi govt plans grand campaign to justify demonetisation

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2016, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 6:07 pm IST
All union ministers have been asked to visit at least ten places, hold rallies and take part in mass contact events.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, which has come in for sharp criticism post the November 8 announcement of demonetisation of high value currency, has decided to launch a campaign in the new year to inform citizens about the benefits of the decision.

All central ministers have been asked to visit at least ten places; hold rallies and take part in mass contact events to convince the people that the decision to demonetise will have long-term benefits, sources said.

Each minister has reportedly been asked to visit a mix of both rural, semi-urban and urban towns and cities, and the focus is expected to be on the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Each central minister has reportedly been given a detailed dossier of approximately 60-pages explaining the reasons behind demonetisation and all mass media platforms, including radio, television and field publicity will also be used for the same.

The finance ministry has described each and every aspect of demonetisation in the dossier.

The document describes the need for initiating such a step, the future action plan and the impact on major policies.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged the nation to give him 50 days post demonetisation to get things back on track.

The government has taken several steps to ensure that the people face no hardship, especially tourists and industry, and changes have been incorporated from time to time.

Tags: narendra modi, nda government, demonetisation, new year
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

