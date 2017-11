New Delhi: A woman passenger and an Air India duty manager slapped each other at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday after the traveller was denied boarding as she reported late for her flight.

The passenger was booked on Air India’s Delhi-Ahmedabad flight scheduled to depart at 5 am but reported at the check-in counter nearly 40 minutes before her flight instead of the required 75 minutes.

After an argument over the issue, she was directed to the Air India duty manager.