Tech centres may outshine your biryani, says Ivanka Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the US President, during the inauguration of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The famous Hyderabadi biryani has finally got a serious contender, according to Ivanka Trump, adviser to the US President. Taking a cue from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks about Hyderabadi biryani, Ms Trump said, “It’s wonderful to be in this ancient city brimming with transformative technology — now, your tech centres may even outshine your world-famous biryani.”

Using Hyderabad’s famous pre-tech era moniker of ‘City of Pearls’, Ms Trump speaking at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit here said, “The greatest treasure (of Hyderabad) is you — the dreamers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who never give up, never abandon your aspirations, and always strive for a better tomorrow.”