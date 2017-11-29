Kerala 'love jihad': College not to allow Hadiya meet Shafin Jehan

NEW DELHI/ SALEM: More anxious days are in store for Hadiya alias Akhila whom the Supreme Court has sent to Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical College and Research Institute, Salem, to continue her studies. While Shafin Jehan, her husband, said that the court had not stopped him from meeting her, college principal Dr G. Kannan asserted that he would not allow such a meeting. Her father K.M. Ashokan also said that he would fight legally against Jehan meeting Hadiya.

Dr Kannan told an English TV channel, “We won’t allow Hadiya’s husband to meet her. Her parents admitted her here and only they can meet her,” he said. “She can’t go anywhere alone and can do nothing without prior permission from the college,” he said. Though Hadiya expressed her interest to go with her husband, he was not spotted on the college premises where she was brought by Kerala police on Tuesday evening. Her parents did not accompany her to the college.

Shafin Jehan, 27, told reporters in New Delhi that the SC had not said anything against him. “The National Investigation Agency’s allegation that I have connections with the IS terrorist organisation is baseless. There were eight reports on my alleged connections with IS in the High Court. I hope that the SC will eventually unite us as a couple," he said. Hadiya maintained that she would meet Jehan at Salem. Her father challenged it and said he would not allow him to meet her though he had no more control on his daughter. Hadiya’s mother Ponnamma wept while talking to reporters minutes before they left Kerala House for Indira Gandhi International Airport on their way to Coimbatore and later by road to Salem.

The police took Hadiya and her parents to the airport only 10 minutes before the flight took off to Coimbatore. He mother said that Hadiya was forcibly converted to Islam by two of her former classmates, Jazeena and Fazeena. “We can't imagine our daughter getting married to a terrorist. Our daughter’s classmates’ fathers converted her to Islam which we were not aware of initially," she said. “Let her complete her studies and have a bright future. We gave her good education with my husband's paltry earnings. We never expected her classmates to cheat us," she added.