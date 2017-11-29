KCR highlights uniqueness of industrial promotional policy

Hyderabad: The Global Entrepreneurship Summit provided an excellent platform for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to project Telangana as an investor destination par excellence — that too in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in his earlier avatar as Chief Minister of Gujarat was credited with creating a business-friendly environment in that state.

“Under our Industrial Promotion Policy, which is called TS-iPASS, it is now mandatory by law for all approvals to be given within 15 days. The unique feature of this policy is that in case the approval does not come in 15 days, it is deemed to be given,” Mr Rao said.