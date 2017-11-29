Indrani Mukerjea goes back on plaint against Peter

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, a key accused in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday withdrew her allegations against her husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea — a former media baron — and Shyamvar Rai — her former driver and an accused-turned-approver — but insisted on the provision to her of Peter’s call data records.

Indrani, in her application, had earlier said that Peter, with help of others abducted Sheena Bora and caused her disappearance.

Peter’s lawyer said since she has withdrawn her allegations, nothing is left in the application so it should be rejected.

During the hearing advocate Sudeep Pasbola, Indrani’s counsel, argued, “We are not making any accusation against Peter.” He added that that some words were inadvertently written (by Indrani in her application) as there is ‘emotional stress’ and the application ‘should not be rejected on technical grounds just because the accused made this application personally and she is emotionally attached with this matter’.