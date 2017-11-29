search on deccanchronicle.com
BSF jawan shot dead by colleague in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore

Published Nov 29, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 4:05 am IST
The BSF which is probing the incident separately said that the shootout took place inside the camp at around 11 pm on Monday.
Srinagar: In an apparent act of fratricide, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was shot dead by a colleague in Jammu and Kashmir’s northern district of Bandipore on Monday night.

The police said that the BSF jawan Chandar Bhan, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, was targeted by his colleague inside a camp of the paramilitary forces at Mader in Bandipora. The incident occurred following altercation between the two on some issue, the police said adding that it has registered a case under relevant provisions of the law including Section 302 and taken up investigations.

The BSF which is probing the incident separately said that the shootout took place inside the camp at around 11 pm on Monday. “Head constable Chander Bhan was critically injured after he was fired upon allegedly by a colleague. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a BSF official.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, border security force, bandipore district
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




