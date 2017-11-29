search on deccanchronicle.com
Blamed Peter 'inadvertently', says Indrani Mukherjea cites 'emotional stress'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 10:05 am IST
A few days ago, Indrani had demanded call data records her husband, alleging that he may have played a role in the disappearance of Sheena.
On Nov 15, Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, filed a plea in person, saying her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea might have caused her daughter's disappearance out of 'greed and ill-will'. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, a key accused in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday withdrew her allegations against her husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea — a former media baron — and Shyamvar Rai — her former driver and an accused-turned-approver — but insisted on the provision to her of Peter’s call data records (CDR).

Indrani, in her application, had earlier said that Peter, with help of others abducted Sheena Bora and caused her disappearance.

Read Also : Husband Peter, driver Shyamvar kidnapped Sheena, framed me: Indrani

The CBI left it to the court to decide on her application.

Meanwhile, Peter’s lawyer said since she has withdrawn her allegations, nothing is left in the application so it should be rejected.

During the hearing advocate Sudeep Pasbola, on behalf of Indrani, argued, “We are not making any accusation against Peter.” He added that that some words were inadvertently written (by Indrani in her application) as there is ‘emotional stress’ and the application ‘should not be rejected on technical grounds just because the accused made this application personally and she is emotionally attached with this matter’.

“This application should be allowed in the interest of justice. These documents are just and necessary as the victim also need justice,” said Pasbola.

Though the special CBI judge JC Jagdale also pointed out to him that the contents of the application is ‘speaking another language’ and how that could it be ignored while deciding that application.

It may be recalled that Indrani on November 15 had moved an application before the court seeking Peter’s CDR; however, in the same application she had alleged that she has strong reasons to believe that Peter with help of others kidnapped Sheena and caused her disappearance.

She had also contended that Peter manipulated circumstances against her, leading to her arrest.

The court deferred this matter till December 5.

Tags: sheena bora murder case, indrani mukerjea, peter mukerjea, call data records, shyamvar rai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




