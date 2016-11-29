Telangana: Overjoyed by her help, villagers rename village after KCR's daughter

Hyderabad: Villagers of Khanapur in Telangana’s Nizamabad district have renamed their village after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the villagers now call their village Kavithapuram after Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

The resolution to rename the village was passed a few days ago by the Khanapur gram panchayat. The act is a ‘token of reverence’ towards Member of Parliament Kavitha, for coming to their rescue when they were displaced by the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) reservoir on Godavari river.

“We are overwhelmed with her concern for us. So, we have decided to name our village as Kavithapuram. There were 274 houses in the village, which was submerged under the SRSP waters. We have been rehabilitated in a new place, a few kilometres away from our original village. Our MP has taken initiative in allotting a new piece of land to rebuild the village. We met Kavitha a couple of days ago and requested for construction of double-bedroom houses for all the 274 households,” Khanapur sarpanch Mamatha Naresh was quoted as saying.

The village continues to be called Khanapur in the revenue records till a notification is issued to that effect by the government, said the report.

Meanwhile, the TRS rank and file observed Tuesday as “Deeksha Diwas” to recall the fast-unto-death taken up by KCR on this day in 2009, which led to a massive uprising in the Telangana for a separate state.