Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Overjoyed by her help, villagers rename village after KCR's daughter

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2016, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 3:19 pm IST
However, the village continues to be called Khanapur in the revenue records till a notification is issued to that effect.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Villagers of Khanapur in Telangana’s Nizamabad district have renamed their village after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the villagers now call their village Kavithapuram after Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

The resolution to rename the village was passed a few days ago by the Khanapur gram panchayat. The act is a ‘token of reverence’ towards Member of Parliament Kavitha, for coming to their rescue when they were displaced by the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) reservoir on Godavari river.

“We are overwhelmed with her concern for us. So, we have decided to name our village as Kavithapuram. There were 274 houses in the village, which was submerged under the SRSP waters. We have been rehabilitated in a new place, a few kilometres away from our original village. Our MP has taken initiative in allotting a new piece of land to rebuild the village. We met Kavitha a couple of days ago and requested for construction of double-bedroom houses for all the 274 households,” Khanapur sarpanch Mamatha Naresh was quoted as saying.

The village continues to be called Khanapur in the revenue records till a notification is issued to that effect by the government, said the report.

Meanwhile, the TRS rank and file observed Tuesday as “Deeksha Diwas” to recall the fast-unto-death taken up by KCR on this day in 2009, which led to a massive uprising in the Telangana for a separate state.

Tags: telanagana, k chandrasekhar rao, kalvakuntla kavitha, khanapur village
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
 

Video: How a German dog became a mother to Bengal tigers

“He also acts as their entertainer and that’s certainly exceptional.” (YouTube)
 

Girls sharing healthy relationships with mothers are initiated to sex late

Mothers are the primary source of sex education (Photo: AFP)
 

Post demonetisation, sterilisation for money on the rise in UP

The man is yet to get the money (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Holocaust survivor advises Austrians against far-right party
 

Watch: Aamir Khan's brilliant body transformation for Dangal will amaze you

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo had 2 ISI handlers: report

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo comes out after being produced at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital for viral fever

Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP wins Gujarat bypolls in landslide, Modi says victory for development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra CM heads Centre's panel on note ban, first meeting on December 2

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Ready for talks if India makes the move, says Pak High Commissioner

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham