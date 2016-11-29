Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu Opposition parties protest against demonetisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2016, 6:08 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 7:02 am IST
We are opposing move without planning: Stalin.
TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar and party members stage a demonstration against demonetisation on Monday. (Photo:DC)
Chennai: Opposition parties on Monday protested against demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes throughout the state. DMK treasurer Stalin led the party's protest outside Chennai collectorate as police refused to grant permission to hold the demonstration in front of the RBI. He launched a stinging attack on the implementation of demonetisation, which, he claimed, has affected 85 per cent of the population.

Maintaining that he and his party are not against eradication of black money, Mr Stalin said they are only opposing the way the demonetisation policy was being implemented in a hurry without any proper planning.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 8 was like a financial tsunami (on the people). The PM told the people on November 8 that things would be fine in two days, later he said 10 days and now he says it would take 50 days for normalcy to be restored. How will poor people live without wages and salaries,” Mr Stalin asked.

Narrating the problems of the people who have been “suffering” since November 8 due to shortage of valid currencies, Mr Stalin told the gathering of his party cadre that the Union Government's “sudden announcement” has crippled development in all sectors. “More than 850 million people in India live in rural areas and many of them don't have a bank account and many would not even know what a “cheque' means. How can you ask such people to go cashless?” Mr Stalin asked.

Leading the Congress' protest outside the office of the Chief Post Master General on arterial Anna Salai, TNCC chief Su Thirunavukarasar accused the Modi Government of “locking down” the entire country by one announcement.

“The entire country has come to a standstill. People don't have money to spend and this move is draconian. Without taking any precaution, why did the government announce the move in haste?” he asked. Protesting outside the regional headquarters of SBI on College road, Left leaders G.Ramakrishnan, R.Mutharasan and VCK leader Ravikumar were arrested as they tried to march towards the premises.

“If the demonetisation move is really aimed at eradicating black money and if it is really aimed at putting the economy back on track, why is the Prime Minister hesitant to come to Parliament? Let him come to the House and answer the queries of the Parliamentarians,” CPI state secretary Mutharasan said.

Leading the Left parties' protest in Madurai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan demanded rollback of the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

“We demanded that the demonetised notes be announced as valid. People are suffering for no fault of theirs and this move has wreaked havoc in their lives,” he said.

Tags: currency demonetisation, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

