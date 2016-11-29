Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court ruling in Shahabuddin case today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Nov 29, 2016, 2:05 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 2:38 am IST
The court said it is a test case for our criminal jurisprudence.
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday the issue whether gangster-turned-RJD leader Mohd Shahabuddin can be shifted from Siwan jail in Bihar to Tihar Jail in Delhi to ensure a fair trial in the pending cases against him.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Msira and Amitav Roy after hearing counsel for the parties in a brief order said, “The core issue that would arise for deliberation is whether the concept and conception of fair trial would command transfer of the cases to the CBI for conducting as well and the shifting Shahabuddin to Tihar Jail, Delhi.”

The court said it is a test case for our criminal jurisprudence and how far witnesses can be given protection to ensure a free and fair trial and indicated that it will pass orders in this regard on Tuesday.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for petitioner Asha Ranjan, journalist submitted that Shahabuddin has been convicted but in many cases trial is in process.

Tags: supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

